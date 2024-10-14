By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 12:04 • 1 minute read

Caja Rural de Granada. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Granada, Caja Rural de Granada.

Music Against Cancer: Eusebio Pita’s Legacy Lives On. A charity concert in tribute to Eusebio Pita Venegas, on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 8:30 PM in the Auditorio Caja Rural de Granada. The Aurum Choir, formed by Mr. Pita in 2023, will perform a heartfelt repertoire with images and scenography honouring his memory. All proceeds benefit the Spanish Association Against Cancer. Tickets are just €11.50 and are available at www.RedEntradas.com. Don’t miss this emotional evening supporting a great cause.

Eusebio Pita’s Legacy Lives On.

Charity Concert in tribute to Eusebio Pita, the Aurum Project in aid of the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

The Aurum Project includes a choral concert in tribute to Eusebio Pita Venegas. The special night will be on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 8.30 pm in the Granada Auditorium (“Auditorio Caja Rural de Granada“).

The Aurum Choir was started in 2023 by Mr Pita and includes choristers from his four choirs; the Coraxalia Choir, Villa de Salobreña Choir, City of Almuñccar Choir, and the Aurum la Zubia Choir.

This concert will be a heartfelt tribute to Eusebio, who was a teacher and friend to many, and who passed away in September 2023. The concert, Proyecto Aurium, includes a moving repertoire sung by the choir, together with images of Eusebio and an original scenography. Christina Thöne, Pablo Guerrero, and Héctor E. Márquez will conduct this special concert to honour the memory of a man who meant so much to so many.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Spanish Cancer Association.

Tickets cost €11,50, and they are available from www.RedEntradas.com

