By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 21:40 • 1 minute read

Flamenco at Music Fills the Finca. Credit: Marbella Club Hotel.

On the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, October 19 & 20, the Marbella Club Hotel is celebrating its 70th anniversary with music and the finest in local cuisine.

The Music Fills the Finca at the Marbella Club weekend marks the hotel’s 70th year with a weekend celebration of local cultural and Andalusian heritage. There will be limited capacity, so booking is essential.

On Saturday, October 19, the Finca Ana María gates will open at 4pm and the party begins at 6pm. ‘Garden Dreams’, a sunset performance in the Finca in collaboration with the renowned Cristina Heeren Flamenco Foundation. The magical seafront setting will play host to an open-air concert and a picnic celebrating the region’s gastronomic delights.

Flamenco, local cuisine, barbecue and picnics to celebrate 70 years of Marbella Club

On Sunday, October 20, the gates open again, this time to a Sunday family day in the Finca Ana María with a barbecue celebrating local produce, with live music, flamenco workshops with the Cristina Heeren Flamenco Foundation dancers, as well as children’s activities.

The Finca, a 50,000 m2 garden with an orchard built on the site of the former Von Bismarck villa, is home to an astounding variety of plants, flora, and fauna and has spectacular views of the Mediterranean.

Entrance for the Saturday event is €250 for adults and €150 for children, with the option of a VIP experience for 4 people at €1600. For the Sunday, entrance costs €150 for adults and €100 for children. Bookings can be made by email at restaurantes@marbellaclub.com.