By John Smith • Updated: 14 Oct 2024 • 16:10 • 1 minute read

Drugs of all types continues to see price rises Credit: Myriam Ziles Unsplash

A new report created by the European Social Insurance Platform (ESIP) and the Medicine Evaluation Committee (MEDEV) published via POLITICO says that drug prices are shooting up.

National Health Services across Europe pay for many expensive drugs

Considering that a huge amount of prescription drugs are either paid for in toto or are subsidised by the National Health Services of different countries in Europe this will affect medical services being offered.

It costs a lot to run a Health Service and one of the quickest ways of cutting costs is to reduce the amount of medicine that is being prescribed but that isn’t necessarily in the best interest of patients.

Newer and better cures can be expensive

In today’s technological age, newer and better cures for different diseases, especially cancer are being found but because of the cost of research and development, they are often incredibly expensive to purchase.

Health services are also adversely affected by the amount of prescribed medicine that is simply not used or thrown away.

Internationally, drug manufacturers are protected with the right to hold exclusive distribution for a certain period of time which is intended to allow them to recover their costs and make an acceptable profit.

Once the drug goes past its protected time limit then other companies are able to copy the constituents of the drug and offer cheaper options to the health market place.

European Union to create new laws to control cost of medicine

The European Union is very aware of the potentially long term problem, especially as some manufacturers have been accused of picking diseases where a complete cure exists and they simply create something that deals with part of the problem.

What the legislation appears likely to do is to ‘guide’ manufacturers on the actual needs for research and development and also allow or even encourage manufacturers to create and release generic versions as soon as market protection expires.