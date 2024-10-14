By John Smith •
Updated: 14 Oct 2024 • 16:10 • 1 minute read
Drugs of all types continues to see price rises
Credit: Myriam Ziles Unsplash
A new report created by the European Social Insurance Platform (ESIP) and the Medicine Evaluation Committee (MEDEV) published via POLITICO says that drug prices are shooting up.
Considering that a huge amount of prescription drugs are either paid for in toto or are subsidised by the National Health Services of different countries in Europe this will affect medical services being offered.
It costs a lot to run a Health Service and one of the quickest ways of cutting costs is to reduce the amount of medicine that is being prescribed but that isn’t necessarily in the best interest of patients.
In today’s technological age, newer and better cures for different diseases, especially cancer are being found but because of the cost of research and development, they are often incredibly expensive to purchase.
Health services are also adversely affected by the amount of prescribed medicine that is simply not used or thrown away.
Internationally, drug manufacturers are protected with the right to hold exclusive distribution for a certain period of time which is intended to allow them to recover their costs and make an acceptable profit.
Once the drug goes past its protected time limit then other companies are able to copy the constituents of the drug and offer cheaper options to the health market place.
The European Union is very aware of the potentially long term problem, especially as some manufacturers have been accused of picking diseases where a complete cure exists and they simply create something that deals with part of the problem.
What the legislation appears likely to do is to ‘guide’ manufacturers on the actual needs for research and development and also allow or even encourage manufacturers to create and release generic versions as soon as market protection expires.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.