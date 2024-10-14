By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 17:33 • 1 minute read

Mijas Pueblo. Credit: Wolf-photography

Organised by the Foreigner’s Department of Mijas Council, there will be an informative talk given by Jose Luís Navarro Rosado on communities of property owners in Spain.

The local lawyer, expert in property law from the Intercala Community Administrators, will be discussing and taking questions from the audience and resolving their doubts on living and owning homes in residential communities in Spain.

The talk, which will be held at the town hall in La Cala de Mijas, is open to anyone wanting to resolve their doubts on the ins and outs of Spanish property law. Admission is free, however, there is only limited seating, so pre-booking is recommended. At the end of the event, there will be a complimentary drink served to all attendees.

30 years experience advising home owners on the Costa del Sol

Jose Luís Navarro will also be presenting his new book, Communities of Owners in Spain in English, which has been the result of more than 30 years of experience in managing the various issues that typically arise within communities of property owners.

This updated manual, primarily practical in nature, is designed to serve as a guide for those in their role as community president or as a resident interested in understanding the regulations governing communities of property owners. Given its up-to-date content and the depth with which various subjects are addressed, the book is also highly useful for developers, lawyers, and other professionals involved with communities of property owners.

The event will take place at the town hall, Bulevard de la Cala, 45, La Cala de Mijas, on Wednesday, October 23 at 4pm. Reservations can be made by emailing frd@mijas.es or contacting the Foreign Residents Department at Mijas town hall.