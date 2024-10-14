By John Smith • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 17:53 • 1 minute read

Oops there is no airport called Limerick Credit: Cathal Crowe TD Facebook

Ryanair gets plenty of publicity, some good and some not so good but on the evening of Sunday October 13, it claims that it was Gatwick Airport that the got the destination of one of its flights wrong.

Gatwick board wrongly showed Ryanair flight to Limerick

It operates a daily flight between Gatwick and Shannon Airport in the Republic of Ireland but for some reason, the boards at Gatwick showed the destination as Limerick which doesn’t actually have an airport.

It is true that Shannon Airport is the nearest airport to the City of Limerick but the airport sits in Co Clare whilst Limerick is in a different county altogether, Co Limerick.

Irish MP demands an explanation

To most people, this wouldn’t be that big a deal but Co Clare Fianna Fail TD (Irish Member of Parliament) Cathal Crowe – his party’s spokesperson on aviation – has become rather upset and announced that he was demanding an explanation from Gatwick Airport.

Gatwick blamed Ryanair and vice versa

This prompted local newspaper Limerick Live to investigate a bit further so it contacted both Gatwick and Ryanair with the following responses being received;

A spokesperson for Gatwick stated: “All flight information is provided by the airlines and one of the team is looking into it” so suggested that the query be directed to Ryanair.

The response from Ryanair was that “Ryanair fly to Shannon Airport – this is very much visible on our website. Please direct your query to the airport as they manage the screens at the airport.”

Neither accepted blame for mistake

Rather than anyone admitting a mistake, both organisations tried to pin the blame on the other on what it is very much a ‘storm in a teacup’.