By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 14 Oct 2024 • 23:58 • 1 minute read

Ryanair: check in early before website closes Credit: Pixabay:Tumisu

An urgent message has been issued for all those flying with Ryanair this week to check in early due to temporary website maintenance and shutdown.

Ryanair is alerting passengers scheduled to fly this week that, due to temporary work on the company website, there will be problems with online check-in. Anyone due to fly out over the following days is advised to check in early to avoid issues at departure. The maintenance work on the website will take place between 7pm on Wednesday, October 16 until 3am on Thursday, October 17. This comes at an inconvenient time just before school half term spells peak time for flights and holidays.

Passengers should check in before the designated maintenance times

Despite not being a lengthy period of inconvenience for travellers, it could cause some delay or disruption if check-ins are not duly made earlier and before the website becomes inactive. On its website, Ryanair has stated: “Our website / mobile app is undergoing essential scheduled maintenance from 19.00hrs Wednesday, 16 October – 03.00hrs (GMT) Thursday, 17 October. Passengers who are due to fly during this period should check-in online before 19.00hrs (GMT) on Wednesday, 16 October. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of this brief downtime.”

Early check-in to guarantee no extra fees at the airport

The good news is that Ryanair passengers with pre-reserved seat can check-in any time up to 60 days before departure (providing that outbound and return flights are within these 60 days). Passengers who have opted for a randomly-allocated seat at no extra cost check in up to 24 hours before their scheduled flight and closes two hours before departure. Customers are advised that, should they wish to check in at the airport rather than online, this can be done up to 40 minutes before departure but there will be an additional fee of £55 (or £30 for flights from Spain). In response to this, Ryanair affirms: “We urge all passengers to check in online before arriving at the airport so these fees can be avoided.”

Find other articles on Transport