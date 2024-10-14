By Letara Draghia • Updated: 14 Oct 2024 • 15:39 • 1 minute read

Credit: Facebook, Save My Life Animal Charity Benidorm.

The Save My Life 12 charity gala, held Sunday, 13 October at Benidorm Palace, was a huge success.

It brought together over 900 attendees (a similar number to last year’s event) for an afternoon of entertainment and fundraising in support of abandoned and abused animals in the city.

The gala featured music, dance, and a magic show, with the participation of renowned artists, including Robin Backman and Maria G. There was also a raffle and an auction with all proceeds going to support animal welfare efforts.

The Save My Life Animal Charity Benidorm expressed heartfelt thanks to four local registered associations – Somos Gos, Protectora de animales de Benidorm, MANOS Y PATAS, and Cat’s Club Benidorm – for attending and supporting their charity event at Benidorm Palace.

In recognition of their efforts, each of the charities received a €200 donation. The Facebook post highlighted the importance of such events in providing visibility to other animal rescues, with over 900 people in attendance. The charity also emphasised how the collaboration strengthens the local rescue community and helps save more animals.

Christine Climent, who works at Benidorm Palace, shared her gratitude on Facebook, saying, “From all at SAVE MY LIFE 12, a million thank yous to everyone who attended our gala fundraising day. Without your support and generosity, we couldn’t keep on doing what we do. Thank you, Benidorm, so many more animals will be rescued and saved now thanks to you.”

Craig Mitchell from Fat Cat Print also shared a post on Facebook congratulating Paul Kelly, winner of the recent Save My Life Animal Charity Benidorm competition. Mitchell shared that the Northern Soul & Motown Party (NS&MP) team supported the sold-out charity event at Benidorm Palace.