By Nina Cook • Updated: 14 Oct 2024 • 13:16 • 2 minutes read

The Celtic triskelion found near Avión—still connecting Earth, heaven, and the afterlife after centuries beneath the soil. | Credit: Vive Avión Cultural Association on Facebook.

Archaeologists working in the hills near Avión, Spain, have made an incredible discovery—two ancient stone slabs engraved with mysterious Celtic symbols.

One of the slabs features a triskelion, a striking three-spiral symbol that suggests deep spiritual significance. Buried for centuries, these stones have now re-emerged, offering a glimpse into Spain’s often-forgotten Celtic past.

Mysterious ancient Celtic stone slabs uncovered in Spain

The slabs, found near the ruins of a Castro culture hillfort, were an unexpected treasure trove. As archaeologist Nadya H. Prociuk explained, “This find is a rare glimpse into the spiritual life of the Castro culture, and it’s incredibly exciting for us.” The triskelion, often linked to the Celtic belief in the triad of Earth, heaven, and the afterlife, was a powerful symbol. It’s as if the spirits of ancient Spain have literally risen from the ground—possibly annoyed that it took us this long to notice.

Spain’s Castro culture: the Celtic warriors you’ve never heard of

While the Romans often steal the historical limelight, the Castro culture were formidable warriors in their own right. They built hillforts, like the one near San Vicenzo where these slabs were discovered, to protect themselves from invaders. But it wasn’t all war and defences—these ancient Celts also left behind intricate carvings and symbols, like those on the slabs.

“We’ve long known that the Castro people inhabited these hillforts, but the discovery of these symbols adds a new dimension to our understanding of their spiritual life,” Prociuk noted. Apparently, the Celts in Spain weren’t just wielding swords—they were also carving some seriously significant symbols into stone.

Ancient Celtic saunas? Well, that’s a plot twist!

Here’s where things get steamy—literally. The stone slabs may have served a purpose that no one saw coming: they might have been part of an ancient sauna. That’s right, the Castro people had saunas where they would spiritually purify themselves, and these stone slabs could have been used as part of the structure.

Prociuk speculated, “There’s a good chance these slabs were part of a sauna. The Castro people were known to have steam baths for ritual purification.”

So, not only were these ancient Celts tough warriors, but they also understood the importance of a good steam session. Move over Roman baths, the Castro saunas were the real wellness retreats of the Iron Age.

Celtic symbols uncovered in Spain: not just a myth

The discovery of these stone slabs has reignited interest in Spain’s Celtic history, showing that it’s more than just myth and legend. The intricate carvings and symbols speak to a time when spirituality and survival were deeply intertwined. “It’s a wonderful reminder that the history of Spain is more diverse than we often think,” Prociuk said.

So, if you fancy a bit of ancient history with a side of mysticism, head over to Avión. Just make sure you don’t trip over any other ancient stones—who knows what else is lurking beneath the surface?

