Spanish Santorini: Discover La Isleta del Moro

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 7:07 • 1 minute read

Your Next Coastal Adventure Image: Shutterstock/ Damsea

TUCKED away in Almería, La Isleta del Moro is catching the attention of UK newspapers and travel blogs, earning the cute nicknames of Spain’s ‘Little Mykonos’ or ‘Spanish Santorini.’ With a population of just around 200, this charming fishing village features a cluster of white houses set against crystal-clear waters, making it a more affordable alternative to its Greek counterparts.

Playa Isleta del Moro: A Beach Lover’s Paradise

The real star here is Playa Isleta del Moro, known for its fine sand and three quiet coves. The nearby restaurants serve up delicious local dishes, especially fresh seafood, and they’ve earned great reviews on Tripadvisor. Visitors love the beach for its stunning views and relaxed vibe, making it a perfect spot to catch a romantic sunset.

Delicious Dining: Local Flavours and Fresh Seafood

For food lovers, La Isleta del Moro has a chill dining scene. The ‘Club Municipal 3ª edad’ is a local favourite for its hearty portions of fried fish and seafood. If you’re in the mood for something a bit fancier, check out ‘Restaurante La Ola,’ where the grilled fish and shrimp pancakes are top-notch according to Tripadvisor and enamoradosdealmeria.es.

Nature Awaits: Scenic Hiking Trails and Stunning Views

Nature fans can explore scenic hiking trails that wind through impressive rock formations and gorgeous coastal views. With its unique charm and natural beauty, La Isleta del Moro is a quiet oasis just waiting to be explored. Whether you’re looking to unwind or go on an adventure, this delightful village in Almeria has something for everyone!

For more Almeria news, articles and events click here