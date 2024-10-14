By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 13:26 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

Alicante is once again offering the Autumn Trails, featuring guided and free tours.

Those interested can register to join one of three groups, each limited to 50 participants, to enjoy the natural beauty of the city.

Autumn Trails

Autumn Trails will kick off on October 27 with a series of three environmental routes scheduled on alternate Sundays. The first route will take place at Mount Orgegia, one of Alicante’s urban forest parks covering 77 hectares.

On Sunday, November 10, a circular route will be conducted at Mount Tossal, which was added to the Urban Trails Network last year. This three-kilometre route is designed to highlight this environmentally significant area.

The programme will wrap up on Sunday, November 24, with a linear route starting from the park near Cala Cantalares and ending near the lighthouse at Cabo de la Huerta. This 4.5-kilometre route is the longest of the series and features rugged terrain alongside the sea.

The guided tour will begin at Cala Cantalares to showcase the flora micro-reserve, part of the Sites of Community Importance (SCI) in the Valencian Community within the Natura 2000 Network.

Join the Fun

To join the tours, registration is required and must be confirmed by the organisers.

For more information, head to the website: alicante.es, email: medioambiente.educacionambiental@alicante.es or call (+34) 965173882.