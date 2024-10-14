By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 17:11 • 1 minute read

Image: Eurogolf.

The Eurogolf Society recently organised a charity lunch at Sabores to support Helping Hands, a charity dedicated to assisting underprivileged families.

The event raised €300, and members generously contributed food, toys, baby supplies, and nappies. Nicky and Lynn attended on behalf of Helping Hands to collect the donations.

Helping Hands

Helping Hands Food Bank is a local charity that provides essential supplies such as food, clothing, and hygiene items to families in need. Each week, they distribute basic food parcels to ensure families have the essentials they require.

Eurogolf Society

Eurogolf Society, based at La Marquesa Golf Club in Ciudad Quesada, currently has over 140 members.

Their membership is constantly evolving, and they always welcome inquiries from potential new members. The society’s season runs from September 1 to June 30, with competitive games played every Tuesday and Thursday, covering a variety of formats.

In addition to golf, Eurogolf has an active social calendar, hosting dinner dances, lunches, and other events through which they support several local charities.

More Information

For more information about Eurogolf’s welcoming society, visit their website at my-eurogolf.eu.