Three-armed robot conducts German orchestra

By Johanna Gardener • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 9:28 • 1 minute read

Three-armed robot conducts orchestra in Germany Credit: X:@euronews

Technology seems to have well and truly found its place in the music world as a three-armed robot has taken centre stage to conduct an orchestra in Dresden, Germany.

The robot assigned for the task boasts three separate arm-like ligaments, considered to be a close replica of the light sabres from Star Wars and had been undergoing training for years in order to emulate the way a human being would conduct an orchestra.

Robot capable of conducting an orchestra in ways a human cannot

Over the weekend, the musical android managed to conduct in no les than two performances featuring music from the Dresdner Sinfoniker orchestra, which had been specially chosen to fully showcase its skills. According to its creators, it can recognise beat time and indicate dynamics whilst moving different arms interchangeably and independently in the same way as a human music conductor. Musicians were directed throughout the premiere performance of “#Kreuzknoten” by Wieland Resissmann where a series of instruments need to be played simultaneously at varying tempos. During the performance of “Semiconductor’s Masterpiece,” composed by Andreas Gundlach, the robot remarkably surpassed human ability, using all three arms to guide three different sections of the orchestra raising questions about whether robots could indeed be a valuable addition to large-scale musical performances in the future.

Two years to ensure that conductor robot’s movements are human-like

The robot was the brainchild of scientists at Dresden’s Technical University who already develop “cobots” (robots which work alongside human beings). According to Gundlach, it took two years for the robot to be fully developed and trained, ready to take on such a feat as conducting a whole orchestra with the arm movements requiring precision and realism. He commented: “(it) made clear to me in a totally new way what a wonderful creation a human being is”.

Find other articles on Technology