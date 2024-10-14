Tiny English village linked with Malaga city

By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 1:43 • 1 minute read

Artist with his two sculptures. Credit: Diputación de Malaga.

A small sculpture of Pablo Picasso as an adult in Chiddingly, a tiny village in East Sussex, England, now has its child equivalent in the centre of Malaga.

Both Picasso sculptures were made and erected by English artist Anthony D. Padgett. The first, in 2022 in the little East Sussex village, was to commemorate the visit of the Malaga artist back in 1950. The 2024 version, also by the same artist, has been unveiled in the centre of Malaga in the courtyard of the MVA cultural centre in Picasso’s home town.

The only statue of Pablo Picasso as a child was unveiled on Wednesday, October 9, by Malaga mayor Francisco Salado, who quoted Picasso in saying, ‘The first half of life is learning to be an adult – the second half is learning to be a child.’

Anthony Padgett said, ‘Even as a child, Picasso had great artistic talent. His father was an art teacher, and Picasso soon surpassed him as a realistic painter before developing his abstract work as an adult.’

Doves occur many times in Picasso’s work

In the Malaga depiction, the boy artist holds a dove, as the bird occurs many times in Picasso’s work. It was significant to Picasso because of his paintings of the dove of peace and his father’s painting of pigeons in Malaga. In 1895, his youngest sister Conchita died from diphtheria, and his 1901 painting ‘Child With Dove’ is said to pay homage to her.

The new statue can be visited at Calle Ollerías, 34, Málaga, a stone’s throw from Pablo Picasso’s family home.