By Letara Draghia • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 11:52 • 2 minutes read

Binter Canarias plane. Credit: Shutterstock, Martin Leber.

An achievement for Spain, Binter Canarias has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘Regional Airline of the Year in Europe’ by The European Regional Airlines Association (ERA).

The award, announced on Thursday at the 2024 ERA Airline Awards in Seville, marks a significant milestone for the airline, solidifying its reputation as a leading choice for regional travel in Europe.

Binter Canarias

Founded in 1989, Binter Canarias has been connecting the Canary Islands with mainland Spain and international destinations for decades. This latest recognition highlights the airline’s commitment to providing quality service and comfort to passengers, reflecting its dedication to ensuring a high level of customer satisfaction.

Binter Canarias: A focus on quality and service

According to Binter Canarias, the award serves as a testament to the hard work of its employees and their commitment to quality service.

In a statement shared on the airline’s website, the Vice President of Binter Canarias, Alfredo Morales said: “Receiving the most important award from the ERA this year means a lot to Binter as we celebrate the 35th anniversary of our airline. Safety, quality service and constant innovation represent our priority values ​​and providing our customers with the best travel experience is our main objective, so being here tonight receiving this award means that we are doing well.”

The selection process for this award involved extensive passenger surveys and reviews, carried out by APEX to determine which airline consistently delivered the best travel experience. In Spain News reported that Binter Canarias has now received this prestigious award eight times.

The ERA awards include the 55 most important European regional airlines and 150 partners and affiliates, representing the entire spectrum of the aviation sector: airlines, airports, manufacturers and service providers.

Binter Canarias’s recognition as Europe’s top regional airline comes at a time when passenger numbers across the continent are recovering post-pandemic, with regional travel playing a vital role in keeping Europe well-connected.

This achievement also underlines the importance of regional airlines in nurturing connections, not just within countries, but also across borders, benefitting European expatriates and frequent travellers.

Avion Revue’s report highlighted Binter’s efforts to expand its destinations, which contributed to its success in this year’s competition. Over the last year, Binter Canarias has opened five new routes, greatly increasing regional connectivity and passenger numbers.

Binter Canarias also opened its Aeronautical Training Centre in 2023, which serves as an incubator for future aviation experts, providing specific training and increasing employability in the industry.

With its wide-ranging connectivity across the Canary Islands and routes beyond Spain, Binter Canarias is helping expatriates maintain ties with home while exploring new parts of Europe.