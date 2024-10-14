Will this winter be good for skiing in Europe?

By Letara Draghia • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 21:52 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay, Derwiki

As winter approaches, eager skiers and snow sports enthusiasts want to know if European ski resorts will see favourable snowfall for the season. Climate experts have unfortunately warned that a “bleak future” lies ahead.

For those planning to hit the slopes this season, here’s a breakdown of what to expect.

Winter ski forecasts in Europe: Expert opinions

According to recent forecasts, European ski resorts are expected to face varied weather conditions this winter. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) have publicised a new corporation to raise awareness climate change and the bleak future for winter sports and tourism.

“Ruined winter vacations and cancelled sports fixtures are – literally – the tip of the iceberg of climate change. Retreating glaciers, reduced snow and ice cover and thawing permafrost are having a major impact on mountain ecosystems, communities and economies and will have increasingly serious repercussions at local, national and global level for centuries to come,” says WMO Secretary General Celeste Saulo.

As reported by Euronews, some regions may experience good snowfall, but experts caution that the distribution is likely to be inconsistent, favouring certain high-altitude areas. Lower-altitude regions may struggle due to rising temperatures.

The long-range forecast for this winter suggests that December may see a slow start to snow accumulation, while January and February have a higher likelihood of substantial snowfall. However, sudden temperature changes could mean less reliable snow in popular lower-lying resorts across the Alps and Pyrenees.

The impact of climate change on skiing

FIS President, Johan Eliasch says, “It is true, though, that climate change is, simply put, an existential threat to skiing and snowboarding. We would be remiss if we did not pursue every possible effort that is rooted in science and objective analysis. This is what we are trying to follow and what is at the core of this promising partnership with the WMO.”

As reported by The Telegraph, resorts are seeing shorter snow seasons and a greater dependency on artificial snow production. The warming temperatures are pushing more ski areas to invest heavily in snow cannons to ensure that their slopes remain usable for winter activities, a costly endeavour that smaller resorts might not be able to afford.

In 2024, El Niño, a natural weather phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean, caused warm water to move east, resulting in severe heat. As we exit this climate system, La Niña is projected to take over, resulting in cooling.

The UK Met Office predicts that La Niña might lead to increased precipitation, including heavier and more frequent snowfall. The weather pattern normally predicts a chilly start and a moderate end to winter in Western Europe, so it’s best to plan your ski trip early this year.

The experts are clear: high-altitude resorts like those in Val d’Isère and Val Thorens in France are more likely to have favourable conditions this winter season. Also, Cervinia – 2,050 metres up in the northwestern Italian Alps – is another surefire bet. But for ski enthusiasts on a budget, these areas can be costly, and accessibility might be an issue during peak times.

Smaller, lower-altitude resorts may have to rely on artificial snow or see limited availability of runs. With rising energy costs, maintaining these snow levels is becoming increasingly challenging. This also means that winter sports fans need to plan their trips with flexibility in mind, perhaps even considering later dates in the season when conditions may stabilise.

Tips for booking European ski holidays this year

Consider exploring higher-altitude resorts or opt for ski destinations known to have a robust infrastructure for snow-making. Booking travel insurance that covers cancellations due to poor weather conditions is also advisable this year.