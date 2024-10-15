A gap bridged – Fuengirola to Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 15 Oct 2024 • 23:28 • 1 minute read

Councillors and mayors both sides of the new bridge. Credit: Diputación de Málaga.

The new footbridge to finally unite the coastal path between Fuengirola and Benalmadena is finally complete.

The building of the pedestrian walkway of more than 15 metres over the channel of the El Jardín stream cost almost €115,000. Francisco Salado, president of the Malaga provincial council, inaugurated the new bridge with the mayors of both sides.

Currently, the Coastal Path is 90 percent complete, and in recent years, the Provincial Council has financed 39 new sections at a cost of €12 million. The Coastal Path project is intended to promote more walking, cycling, sports, and improved access to beaches while respecting and regenerating the flora and fauna of the beach environments.

The bridge, with a total length of 15 metres, has been anchored to the foundation by reinforced concrete blocks on which stainless steel joints have been placed to anchor it in place. The supports are designed to avoid that the boardwalk touches the ground, allowing ventilation and facilitating the evacuation of rainwater, preventing it from rotting in contact with the wet ground, as well as giving a protective space to local fauna.

On the Fuengirola side, a new concrete ramp has been built to facilitate access to the bridge crossing, while on the Benalmadena side, a new 700-metre extended wooden walkway is planned linking it to easy access to Carvajal beach.