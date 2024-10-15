Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 13:18 • 2 minutes read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Turtle triumph

Elche’s Carabassí beach has recently witnessed the release of nine turtles that were being protected and cared for at the Oceanogràfic in Valencia.

These turtles were released following the discovery of their eggs last July on the same beach.

Inés Peral, a biologist at Oceanogràfic, stated that “the turtles we released will likely return to lay their eggs here in 25 or 30 years.”

“What we have done today could have lasting effects for hundreds of years if we continue to maintain our beaches as suitable habitats for this species.”

Nature unlocked

Torrevieja’s Natural History Museum has reopened its doors, continuing the highly successful guided tours.

The museum will remain accessible to visitors until December 15. On Sundays and public holidays, it will welcome families and the general public from 10:00.AM to 1:00:PM, offering free entry.

Guided tours will take place at 11:00.AM and require prior registration through the link acortar.link/BXyHBF

Shopping Vouchers

Aspe has announced the launch of its shopping vouchers, offering a total of €260,000 to be spent in local businesses.

Applications for the vouchers are open until Sunday, October 20, and they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The vouchers can be used from October 21 at midday until November 20. Any unused vouchers can be used from November 25 to 30.

For more information or to apply for vouchers, visit the Town Hall at Plaza Mayor during office hours, Monday to Friday from 8:30.AM to 2:00.PM, or go online at sede.aspe.es.

Green Berets

The Green Berets Foundation, “Roble y Machete,” is presenting a photographic exhibition that will be open to the public until October 30.

The exhibition provides a glimpse into the countries where the Green Berets of the MOE (Special Operations Command) have operated, showcasing moments from missions in places such as Afghanistan, Mali, and the Central African Republic.

The aim is to offer insight into the daily lives of these soldiers, many of whom have been part of the Alicante community for over 50 years.

The “Roble y Machete” Green Berets Foundation is a national non-profit organisation, based in Alicante, dedicated to supporting the transition of Green Berets into civilian life. The exhibition also aims to strengthen the Foundation’s presence within the Alicante community.

The exhibition will be held in the Provincial Palace of the Alicante Provincial Council at Av. de la Estación, 6, 03005.

Sole style

Las Clarisas is currently hosting the Elche Fashion Shoes exhibition as part of the footwear week, aiming to promote and raise awareness about the footwear industry that is deeply rooted in Elche.

The exhibition features the participation of thirty Elche footwear companies, showcasing the latest fashion trends for the upcoming spring-summer 2025 season.

Visitors can explore a diverse range of footwear, including women’s party shoes, comfortable women’s footwear, children’s shoes, and men’s footwear.

The exhibition will be open until October 19, with visiting hours from 10:00.AM to 2:00.PM and from 3:00.PM to 7:00.PM. On Friday and Saturday, the afternoon hours will be extended until 8:00.PM.

Additionally, on Sunday, October 20, the exhibition will be available for viewing at the Ermita de San Crispín from 10:00.AM until 4:00.PM.