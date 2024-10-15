Costa Calida events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 18:07 • 5 minutes read

Taste the World Image: Shutterstock/ Lucky Business

Street Food Market

GET ready for a foodie adventure in Cartagena! From October 25 to 27, the bustling Plaza Mayor at the Puerto de Cartagena will transform into a lively Street Food Market, featuring 14 food trucks serving up delicious dishes from around the globe.

Food lovers can expect a mouthwatering array of options, including Argentinian, Venezuelan, and Mexican delights, along with hot dogs and Asian cuisine. And for those with a sweet tooth or dietary restrictions, there will be plenty of desserts and gluten-free options to enjoy!

But that’s not all—this event will also feature live music and activities for kids, making it a perfect outing for families. Two stages will host performances throughout the weekend, kicking off with a live show from Nena Daconte on Friday, October 25, at 6 pm.

The food trucks will be open Friday from 6 pm to midnight, Saturday from 12 pm to midnight, and Sunday from 12 pm to 6 pm. Plus, a vintage artisan market with 20 local creator stalls will offer unique handmade items. Don’t miss out on this exciting weekend of food, music, and fun in Cartagena!

Haunted Castle

GET ready for a spine-chilling adventure as ‘The Haunted Castle’ returns to Cartagena‘s Castillo de la Concepción (Castle of Conception) this Halloween! With only 15 performances, this musical is perfect for families looking to immerse themselves in a thrilling experience.

Join Winnie, Mary, and Sarah, the iconic witches of Salem, as they weave a captivating tale where nothing is as it seems. As night falls, the castle’s doors will close, and the only sounds will be the footsteps of the guard and the whispers of visitors. With zombies, witches, and eerie characters lurking about, this is a fun yet frightful journey you won’t want to miss!

Mark your calendars for October 19, 26, and November 1 and 2 at 12:00 pm and 6:00 pm on select dates. Tickets are priced at €18, with a special rate for kids. Note that this haunting adventure is not recommended for children under five. Grab your tickets and prepare for a hauntingly good time!

Bonfire Night

AGE Concern Costa Calida is set to light up the night on November 5 with their annual Bonfire Night Party! This year’s event promises even more delicious food and a cozy atmosphere. Grab your tickets for just €10, and enjoy a feast of hot dogs, chili, jacket potatoes, hot chocolate, mulled wine, and scrumptious s’mores!

Starting at 5 pm, the evening will be filled with fun and laughter, featuring a campfire sing-along under the stars. Don’t forget to bring your blankets to stay warm while you enjoy a delightful evening with friends and neighbours. There will also be card bingo and a raffle, adding to the fun.

This fantastic event takes place at the social centre located at 2B Avenida de los Covachos, Camposol Sector C. For more details or to book your tickets, contact Age Concern at 623 118 062 or email ageconcerncostacalida@gmail.com.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night in style while supporting a great cause!

Traditional Market

MARK your calendars for Sunday, October 20! From 9 am to 3 pm, the ‘Tradición y Folklore’ (Tradition & Folklore) Association is hosting its beloved Traditional Producers’ Market in Plaza de España, in Aguilas, right outside the Town Hall.

This year, there’s something special! Join a hands-on pottery workshop with Alfarería Conrado from Totana, one of the oldest pottery families around. You’ll get to see how beautiful clay items like wedding jugs and water pitchers are made right before your eyes!

But that’s not all—there will be a variety of unique crafts, esparto grass products, and delicious local treats to explore. It’s a fantastic chance to support local artisans and soak up the culture of Aguilas. So, bring your family and friends and enjoy a fun-filled day at the market!

FAST Golf Day

MARK your calendars for Saturday, October 26, as the FAST Charity Golf Day approaches. The organisers want to extend a heartfelt thanks to the wonderful local businesses sponsoring this fantastic event. There are still a few spots available for golfers eager to compete for the coveted FAST Open Trophy. Although all the golf buggies are booked, participants can sign up at the Pro Shop at the Golf Club.

For those who don’t play golf, there’s still plenty of fun to be had! Everyone is invited to the terrace at Casa Club at Camposol Golf Club from 1 to 1:30 pm for a BBQ party as the golfers return from their rounds. Charming compere Paul Pryce will present the trophy to the winners, followed by an afternoon packed with entertainment, including a lively quiz, music, and a fabulous FAST raffle.

It promises to be a great day of fun, food, and community spirit, so locals are encouraged to gather their friends and family and join in the festivities all while supporting a great cause!

Gastro Event

MURCIA is gearing up for the 13th year of its flagship gastro event, Región de Murcia Gastronómica, running from November 8 to 12 at the Auditorio Víctor Villegas. This year’s celebration highlights the region’s rich gastronomic diversity, making it a must-visit for food lovers.

Spread across three floors, attendees can explore the Calle de las Tapas, enjoy live music from local bands and DJs, and relax in a revamped terrace area. Culinary workshops and tastings will sharpen your palate and teach new techniques, with free show cooking led by top regional chefs. Limited seating adds a touch of exclusivity, ensuring an intimate experience.

The event also features a fantastic lineup of activities, from avant-garde rice tastings and wine workshops to kids’ cooking classes. Families can enjoy sushi-making workshops and tastings of local beers and steaks.

New this year, live performances from El Sótano del Doctor, Capitán Nemo, and DJ sessions promise to keep the atmosphere lively. Tickets are on sale for just €4, granting access to all areas and the chance to enjoy the flavours of Murcia while soaking up the local music scene. Don’t miss out on this culinary fiesta!

Theatre Opening

SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR is set to welcome its newest cultural hub, the Gelí Albalaejido Theatre, which will officially open its doors on October 26. The inauguration promises a fun evening filled with music, dance, magic, and theatre, kicking off at 7:30 pm. This free event is open to all locals eager to explore this exciting new space, which aims to become the heart of cultural activities in the area.

The Gelí Albalaejido Theatre is expected to host a variety of performances and events, making it a fantastic addition to the community. Mark your calendars and get ready to enjoy an unforgettable night of entertainment right in your neighbourhood!

For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here