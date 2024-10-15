By Anna Ellis •
Gandia is gearing up for the 20th International Animation Short Film Festival, Cortoons 2024, set to take place from October 18 to 20.
This year’s festival promises activities, including various cinema and animation shows, artist talks, signing sessions, and hands-on workshops.
The event has garnered significant international attention, receiving 2,610 short films from 115 countries.
This impressive participation highlights Cortoons’ reputation as a key player in the animation film industry.
Balbina Sendra, the Councillor for Culture, emphasised the festival’s growing stature: “Cortoons and Gandia have already established themselves as an international reference for animation short films, thanks to entities and sponsors like Moll Motors that always support good initiatives developed in Gandia.”
Javier Pastor from the Gandia Campus of the UPV echoed this sentiment, stating, “It is a festival with a lot of potential that grows year after year.”
Notably, Moll Motors will present the Creativity in Motion award, with members of the jury expressing their admiration for the exceptional quality of this year’s submissions.
