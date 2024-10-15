Day of the Dead comes to Benalmadena Pueblo

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 20:44 • 1 minute read

Altar collection, Benalmadena museum. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Benalmadena.

The Pre-Columbian Art Museum in Benalmadena Pueblo is preparing for one of its most anticipated activities of the year: the Altar of the Dead and the Parade of Catrinas and Skulls, which will be held on October 25 at 6.30pm, through the Plaza de las Tres Culturas and the streets of Benalmádena town.

Benalmadena Museum joins in the celebration of Mexico’s Day of the Dead as every year and celebrates this intangible heritage of humanity, declared by UNESCO in 2008.

Friday, October 17, the inauguration of the Altar of the Dead, an exhibition that grows in size every year at the Pre-Columbian Art Museum, will be accompanied by a conference in which art historian Maribel Álvarez will explain all the elements that make this celebration an unforgettable event.

The Altar of the Dead can be visited for free until November 10 during the museum’s regular opening hours, from Tuesday to Saturday from 9.30am to 1.30pm and from 5pm to 7pm, and on Sundays and holidays from 10am to 2pm.

The Day of the Dead is celebrated on November 2nd, and it is believed that souls return from the afterlife to visit their loved ones and enjoy what were their favourite foods and objects in life, offered on the altar. Thus, one day a year, the living and the dead can enjoy this very special holiday together. It is undoubtedly one of the most beloved and valued Mexican festivities.