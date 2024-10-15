Esther, the biker nomad

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 18:50 • 1 minute read

Esther Adan, nomad biker. Credit: Where is Esther, Instagram.

This Year’s recognition of the ‘Nomad of the Year’ at the Komando Bike Festival in Torremolinos is a woman who has only had her licence one year.

Crazy for adventure, Esther Adán, resident of Marbella, has been around the world on her bike since she passed her riding test last year. She says she experienced a type of ‘epiphany’ when riding passenger. Deaf, twice divorced mother, 57-year-old Esther has been no stranger to challenges in her life, not least when obtaining her motorcycle licence without being able to hear the examiner.

Once she had passed the test, she was off, and nothing would stop her. She embarked on travelling the world on two wheels, firstly to Asia, where she built up her experience and courage on an old 125cc. Since then, she has travelled through Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Norway, Spain and Colombia. Sometimes accompanied by friends, other times alone, or in packs of bikers.

Esther has decided to become nomadic on her bike

Her passion is hers. There’s no history of bikers in the family, and while this Sevilla woman now has a comfortable base in Marbella, at this time in her life, she has decided to become nomadic and travel the world on a bike.

She currently rides a BMW G 310 R, but recently, in Colombia she fell in love with the massively different Ducati Scrambler 800, although she says she still has a soft sport for the little Honda she rode in Vietnam.

She posted on her Instagram where-is-esther, ‘At 57, with hearing problems and being a novice on the bike, I choose not to let my weaknesses dictate my life. I am a woman who keeps moving forward, enjoying every moment to the fullest. Life is to be lived with passion, joy, and freedom, no matter the obstacles. Now, I’m planning another great adventure. Stay strong, stay positive, and never give up.’