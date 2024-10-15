By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 13:41 • 2 minutes read

Hands of a man playing the trumpet in the orchestra in dark colours. Get ready for a night of movie magic in Fuengirola! On Friday, October 18, the Málaga Symphony Orchestra will perform iconic film and TV soundtracks at the Palacio de la Paz. Tickets just €5 – a must-see event for all ages! Credit: Shutterstock. Vershinin89

Get ready Costa del Sol, Fuengirola’s Palacio de la Paz is about to turn up the drama with some film and TV music magic. The town will roll out the red carpet on Friday, October 18, at 8 pm, for an unforgettable night of film and TV soundtracks, courtesy of the Málaga Symphony Orchestra.

The gig – which promises to be an absolute showstopper – will see the orchestra belt out classic soundtracks from iconic films and TV series, making this a must-see event for all ages. With bargain ticket prices at just €5, this show will be better than a night at the cinema.

Blockbuster Tunes for Everyone.

Announcing the event, Rodrigo Romero, the Councillor of Culture, teased a night of pure nostalgia. “On the 18th, just after the Feria, we’ll be treated to a fabulous concert, featuring soundtracks that are firmly lodged in our collective memory. Films and series that made our childhoods special. Under the direction of José Luis López Antón, it’ll be a magical evening,” Romero said.

Director López Antón chimed in with his own take, calling it “the perfect opportunity for anyone who’s never seen a live orchestra to fall in love with classical, film, and TV music. It’s a family affair, great for couples or even solo outings. This concert truly has something for everyone.”

Two Acts, One Spectacular Night

The programme? It promises to be absolutely epic. López Antón hinted at a cinematic journey, revealing that the evening would be split into two acts. First, they’ll dive into legendary film scores, with favourites like Robin Hood, Indiana Jones, The Magnificent Seven, and the awe-inspiring Jurassic Park set to dazzle the crowd.

Then, they’ll change the channel (quite literally), diving into classic TV themes, including Hill Street Blues, Bonanza, He-Man, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Yes! The twist? It’s all put together in an uninterrupted sound journey, taking you from one memorable feeling to another. Prepare for an experience like no other.

The Málaga Symphony Orchestra: A Star in its Own Right

Founded in 1945, the Málaga Symphony Orchestra is no stranger to the limelight. Under the baton of its first maestro, Pedro Gutiérrez Lapuente, the orchestra has grown into one of Spain’s finest, with over 600 concerts across the region, showcasing a broad repertoire from classical to contemporary.

And they’ve rubbed shoulders with the best. Legendary names like Montserrat Caballé, Andrea Bocelli, and Alfredo Kraus have all graced the stage with the orchestra. But they’re not stuck in the past. Collaborations with stars like Laura Pausini, Vanesa Martín, and flamenco legends Estrella Morente and Vicente Amigo prove they’re as adaptable as they come. Not to mention their yearly participation in the Movie Score Málaga Festival (MOSMA) and the Fantastic Film Festival (FANCINE).

So, if you’re looking for the perfect post-Feria wind-down, or just fancy a night of top-tier tunes and sophistication with the fun and feel of iconic on-screen moments, don’t miss out on this incredible show. You can grab tickets online at entradas.fuengirola.es or in person at the Miramar Shopping Centre or the Palacio de la Paz box office two hours before showtime.

One thing’s for sure: the music will be bigger, better, and bolder than anything on Netflix that night.

