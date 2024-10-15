Infrared Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 17:56 • 1 minute read

Infrared photography. Credit: luismonje.com

Infrared photography exhibition at El Centro de Interpretación Turística in Torremolinos with artistic snaps from Luis Monje in an exhibition titled ‘Torremolinos Invisible.’

Opening to the public on Friday, October 18 at 12pm, the show can be visited until January 31, 2025, from Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm. Along the Cuesta del Tajo, El Centro de Interpretación Turística will host this exhibition in which elements of Torremolinos town are revealed in a way that have been invisible to our eyes until now.

On the electromagnetic spectrum, the chlorophyll of plants strongly reflects infrared radiation at varying levels from plant to plant, giving rise to a series of colourful images of singular beauty, which evoke dreamlike landscapes, allowing the viewer to enjoy the town from a new point of view, invisible to the naked eye, by the hand of one of the world’s greatest specialists in his field.

Prize-winning botanical photographer

Luis has travelled with his camera around 75 countries on 5 continents, including the Arctic and Antarctic polar circles, both as a traveller and as part of numerous international botanical expeditions. He has a degree in Biological Sciences and a higher degree in Scientific Image production and has to his credit the First Research Prize of Castilla-La Mancha, the Francisco de Vitoria Research Award of the University of Alcalá, as well as the silver medal of that university and numerous national and international awards.

The ‘Torremolinos Invisible’ photography exhibition will open on Friday, October 18 at 12pm and can be visited until January 31, 2025, from Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm.