By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 8:33 • 1 minute read

Image: aena.

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport is on track for a record-breaking year in 2024, with September adding to its success.

The airport registered 1,801,340 passengers in September alone, surpassing previous figures from July and August of last year and marking a 15.3 per cent increase compared to September 2023.

This brings the average number of passengers to an impressive 60,000 daily.

International travellers dominate, with 1,560,979 passengers, a 15.5 per cent increase, while national traffic also rose by 14.1 per cent, registering 239,317 passengers.

UK Leading the Way

More than 85 per cent of the passengers were international, with the UK leading the way with 620,468 travellers, followed by Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France.

The airport also saw a record number of flights, managing 11,171 operations in September, a 16.1 per cent rise from the same period last year.

From January to September, a total of 14,094,464 passengers were processed, a 17 per cent increase from 2023, while 88,059 flights were handled, reflecting a 15.1 per cent rise.

Surpassing 2022 Figures

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has already surpassed the figures for 2022, when 13.2 million passengers were registered.

The next targets are to exceed the 15 million passengers recorded in 2019 and the 15.7 million in 2023, with forecasts predicting that these milestones will be surpassed in the coming months, setting an all-time record.