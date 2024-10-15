 Beach cleanup event in El Campello « Euro Weekly News
Join the movement: Beach cleanup event in El Campello

By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 16:28 • <1 minute read

Volunteers cleaning up rubbish from the beach. Euro Weekly News.

Image: Fundación Telefonica.

Join the beach cleanup at Cala de les Palmeretes in El Campello on Saturday, October 19.

Movimiento Azul, Movistar’s sustainability initiative, invites volunteers and customers to participate in this important event, which aims to clean up Spain’s coasts and raise awareness about reducing waste.

The cleanup is organised in collaboration with the Reforest Project Foundation and Fundación Telefónica.

Environmental Causes

Notably, multiple kitesurfing champion Gisela Pulido will join the effort, highlighting her commitment to environmental causes.

Interested volunteers can sign up through the website: voluntarios.telefonica.com.

The Movimiento Azul tour has already paid a visit to Somo Beach in Cantabria and Sacaba Beach in Málaga, with the Alicante event marking its conclusion.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.

