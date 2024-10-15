By Johanna Gardener • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 20:46 • 2 minutes read

Prague's city streets soon to face pub crawl ban Credit: PIxabay:Duernsteiner

Prague has issued a ban on late night pub crawls across the city in an attempt to control levels of noise, vandalising and drunken behaviour in the historic city.

Alcohol culture is becoming a hot topic, nationally and internationally, initiatives are being implemented to curb the drinking trend. The rise of soberculture is a good example of this, where giving up a glass or two is not obligatory but drinkers are encouraged to question their relationship with alcohol and contemplate sobriety. Earlier this year, Ryanair were ready to take action in limiting pre-flight and on-flight drinks to two per person with the similar objective of curbing drinking and, of course, its impacts on behaviour which at times have become unmanageable for airlines.

Prague wishes to crack down on pub crawls especially hen and stag parties

In the Czech Republic however, it is Prague’s pub and bar culture that is going to change. In an attempt to discourage boisterous tourists under the effects of alcohol and welcome quieter, more “refined” visitors to its historic streets, it has decided to impose a ban on organised pub crawls. These gatherings, organised by travel agencies usually comprise foreign stag and hen parties that drift into the early hours, lighting up the streets with fancy costumes and undoubtedly with a reverberating racket. They will be banned between 10pm and 6am (9pm-5am UK time). According to Deputy mayor Jiri Pospisil, the aim is for Prague to return to being a place where “refinement and respect for shared public space are a priority”.

Prague is not alone in cracking down on late night alcohol trails. In Amsterdam, a campaign was launched and directed mainly at young men to deter them from using the Dutch capital as a drink and drug getaway. Prague’s City Council affirmed that there had been amendments issued, which limited, “organised movements of tourists from pub to pub, disrupting the night peace especially in the centre”.

Pub crawl ban welcomed by Prague’s residents

The move towards the initiative in Prague is on account of the city’s level of safety and hygiene as well as disruption for residents and damage to its charming reputation. One local resident in the area, Stepan Kuchta told the Times newspaper that he felt his health had been “ruined by chronic noise.” In the Prague One district, many of the buildings and landmarks are preserved as Unesco World Heritage sites and Prague One’s mayor, Terezie Radomerska said it would be “welcome change” that would “reduce the negative effects caused by excessive noise in the streets.” Bars in the area were also delighted with the news – especially that police would be managing the ban on the city’s streets. Others were not so keen to praise the changes claiming that there were other underlying problems in the city and that the ban was being used as a smoke screen to cover these.

Find other articles on Czech Republic