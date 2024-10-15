Local singer´s new single

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 17:50 • 1 minute read

Mallorcan singer Alícia Miquel, from Manacor. Photo Credit, @aliciamiquel, Instagram

A young singer from Manacor is about to release her new single, CGFT, a nostalgic pop ballad that explores themes such as `roots, memory and the desire for freedom´ [Revista 07500, 09/10/2024].

Singer and songwriter Alícia Miquel, who composes her own music and produces her own unique material, is now based in Berlin, but is well known in her home town of Manacor, and it appears that this particular song may well be a tribute to her Mallorcan roots, reminding friends and family that leaving the island where she was born doesn´t mean she has forgotten them.

Alícia told local magazine, 07500 (so called because of the local postal code), that the song was dedicated to her godparents in particular, and tackles the emotions one feels when following their dreams and the strength required to do so without apologies or “ask[ing] for forgiveness or permission”.

The single (which is named after first initials of Alícia´s beloved family members: C, G, F and T) will be released on October 25 and will be available on all music streaming platforms. It is the first song to be released from forthcoming album `Sentimental´, which, as its title suggests, touches on themes such as `love and nostalgia´.

The singer´s first album was recorded in her native language, Catalàn, but since then she has released songs in English, including in albums such as `Self´ which was recorded in Berlin and debuted in July 2021.