Meet the horses at El Ranchito

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 11:24 • 1 minute read

Getting to know the Andalusian horses at El Ranchito. Credit: El Ranchito.

A new experience for horse-loving families and friends on the Costa del Sol at the Ranchito in Torremolinos.

Meet the horses and the principal trainer of the equestrian show Rhythm on Horseback, José Carlos González. As a great introduction into the world of horses, the experience begins with a guided tour of the stables, where visitors can meet the horses living there and learn their names, breeds, ages, and personalities. And as well, learn about the stables and materials used for the upkeep and training of the horses that perform in the most important and famous equestrian show in the Malaga province.

Then, the tour continues to the care area, where participants are taught how to brush, clean, and check the health status of a horse. For those who want to, they can practice with one of the horses, following the careful instructions of the monitor in order to learn to recognise the signs of well-being and discomfort of the animal.

Demonstration of how to saddle and care for horses

Next, the tour shows how to prepare the horse for the work, placing the saddle, the bite, and the reins. They explain the functions and the correct fit of each element and how they affect the performance and comfort of the horse.

The experience concludes with a demonstration where one can observe how the rider communicates with a horse through body language, voice, and aids. It all finishes up with a question-and-answer session, where experts can resolve doubts and questions about the world of horses.

This experience is suitable for everyone, except those with allergies to horses. There is no age limit or physical condition impediments beyond being able to move through the stable.

The guided tour runs Monday to Saturday when there are a minimum of 10 participants. Bookings can be made by emailing comercial@ranchito.com and paying €30 per person on the day.