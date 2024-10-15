By Adam Woodward •
Updated: 15 Oct 2024 • 14:44 • 1 minute read
Melissa Carver performing at Viva la Diva, Salón Varietés.
Credit: MC
There is a spectacular weekend coming up at the Salon Varietés in Fuengirola with Melissa Carver headlining Viva La Diva.
Tickets are now on sale for the shows on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16 at 7.30pm. It’s best to get them early, as these will be sell out performances.
The Costa del Sol’s favourite, Melissa Carver, headlines with Toni-Leigha, Rjay Musiq, and dancers Eva Lloyd and Miranda Rodriguez in the most diverse, dazzling, diva-themed show ever seen on the coast. Suitable for anybody and everybody looking for a good time, it will be a night that has everyone dancing in the aisles.
There will be outstanding vocal talents presenting the very best songs from the very best divas and divos of all time, from Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Luther Vandross, and many more. Accompanying the songs are some of the most outstanding choreography and concepts to hit the stage at Salon Varietés Theatre in its 39 years of history.
Tickets can be snapped up from the Salón Varietés box office, open from 11am to 2.30pm, Monday to Friday, at the theatre entrance on Calle Emancipación, Fuengirola centre, or by calling 952 474 542. Or, to make life easier, from salonvarietes.com.
