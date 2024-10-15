By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 14:09 • 1 minute read

Masquerade Ball- Join Mijas' decadent night of mystery and merriment at the Masquerade Ball on October 20 at La Sierra Restaurant. A glamorous evening of dining and dancing awaits! Credit: Shutterstock, Svittlana

Get ready to dust off your dinner jackets and slip into something elegant because the Salón Varietés Theatre on the Costa del Sol is hosting the most mysteriously enchanting event of the season – a Masquerade Ball that’s sure to be something different to welcome the Autumn season.

On Sunday, October 20, the fabulous La Sierra Restaurant in Cerrado del Aguila, Mijas, will transform into a scene of wild mystique and glamour. Join them for a night where masks conceal and the night reveals – though masks are optional for those who prefer to let their smiles shine.

The evening kicks off as guests arrive at 7.30 PM for an 8:00 PM start. Don’t be fashionably late, or you might miss the welcome canapés that are sure to tickle your taste buds. For €50, indulge in a sumptuous three-course meal and drinks that will keep the spirits and the interesting conversations flowing.

But that’s not all. Boogie Wonderland will be providing entertainment that promises to get you grooving. They’ll have you dancing like nobody’s watching- even if they can’t recognise you behind your mask anyway.

Black tie is the dress code of the night, so it’s the perfect excuse to look dapper. And if you’ve got a group of friends ready to join the fun, group table bookings are available. After all, the more the merrier!

This isn’t just a party; it’s a social fundraiser event – a dinner and dance extravaganza with no theatre show involved. So, you can let your hair down while supporting a fantastic cause.

Don’t keep this masked marvel a mystery, share far and wide – contact the Box Office now to grab your spot. It’s set to be a night to remember.