By Letara Draghia • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 22:43 • 5 minutes read

Credit: Shutterstock, oleschwander

With an increasing focus on the obesity crisis and its management across the UK and Europe, weight loss drugs and injections, including Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Wegovy, have surged in popularity. Originally used as medications for diabetes, these drugs have found a new purpose in helping overweight people shed significant amounts of weight.

This article delves into the pros and cons of these drugs, addresses potential side effects (including the rare ones), and discusses how they fit into government health strategies and what impact they could potentially have on society.

Obesity rates in the UK and Europe

In England, 64 per cent of adults were classified as either overweight or obese in 2022-2023, by Gov.UK. These figures have been rising steadily, especially among men and people living in the most deprived areas.

Europe faces a similar crisis, with nearly 60 per cent of adults across the continent living as overweight or obese. Shockingly, obesity is now one of the leading causes of disability and death, contributing to over 1.2 million deaths annually in the World Health Organization (WHO) European Region​.

What is Mounjaro?

Mounjaro (also known as Tirzepatide) is one of the latest weight loss jabs approved for use within the UK and Europe. It’s also being used in the USA and Australia. Initially developed as a diabetes medication, it was authorised by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for weight management in 2023. The jab helps people with obesity to manage their weight by controlling blood sugar and slowing down digestion, leading to reduced appetite.

Mounjaro’s clinical trials have demonstrated significant weight reductions in patients, making it a strong competitor in the obesity management industry.

Many users report rapid weight loss. According to official resources from Mounjaro’s manufacturer, patients have reported both the drug’s effectiveness and some challenges with side effects like nausea and vomiting.

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic (also known as Semaglutide) is another injectable originally designed for type 2 diabetes, which has gained prominence as a weight-loss solution. It works by mimicking a hormone called GLP-1 that targets areas of the brain involved in appetite regulation, helping patients reduce their food intake.

Although Ozempic was initially marketed as a diabetes drug, its weight loss benefits caught the public’s attention, especially when popularised by celebrities and social media. In fact, the global demand for the drug caused a shortage of diabetes medication in 2022.

Ozempic has been praised by celebrities such as plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow from the TV show Botched. Dubrow told E! News in March: “How am I doing off Ozempic? I’m overweight and chubby. There’s more to love, but I’ll tell you something: I’m off it, but I plan on going back on it when it’s appropriate. Like we have a vacation and after that I’ll come back. It’s like the new Botox, Ozempic. I love it. It’s so good.”

However, it’s not without challenges. Ozempic users have reported common side effects such as nausea, headaches, and occasional fatigue.

What is Wegovy?

Wegovy (also known as semaglutide) was specifically designed for weight loss. It functions similarly to Ozempic by regulating appetite and curbing hunger.

Wegovy was launched by the NHS in the UK in 2023 to help address the nation’s growing obesity crisis. It is an option for weight management in line with National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidance, alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

However, the French national health system has refused to prescribe the Wegovy drug, leaving patients to pay for it independently at a cost of €270-€330 per month. They believe it should only be used when diet and exercise fail.

Official NHS resources point to successful weight loss outcomes, with many patients achieving significant reductions in their BMI. However, like Mounjaro and Ozempic, Wegovy can come with digestive side effects such as stomach pain and nausea.

Last year, a report by Business Insider said that Elon Musk had used Wegovy to get ‘fit, ripped, and healthy’. Musk claimed to have shed 13kg by using a combination of Wegovy and fasting.

As reported by Bloomberg, ‘a record number of Danes are being treated with Wegovy’ and ‘almost 80,000 people (in Denmark) are currently using the drug.’

Novo Nordisk is the Danish pharmaceutical company that produces Wegovy and Ozempic. The massive global demand for these drugs has propelled Novo Nordisk to new financial heights, making it a leader in both the pharmaceutical industry and the fight against obesity.

A report earlier this year by Fortune stated that Novo Nordisk has become Europe’s most valuable company, with a market capitalisation exceeding $570 billion – larger than Denmark’s entire economy. Additionally, its philanthropic foundation is now the world’s largest, holding assets twice the size of the Gates Foundation.

The pros and cons of weight-loss drugs and injections

While these medications can offer a lifeline for those struggling with obesity, they also come with their own set of side effects.

Pros

Significant weight loss: Clinical trials have shown that Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Wegovy can lead to a loss of up to 15-20 per cent of body weight. Wegovy has become a key tool in NHS obesity management.

Improved overall metabolic health: Besides weight loss and less stress on joints resulting in less pain, these drugs also improve blood sugar control, and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Government support: For those who are wary of these weight-loss drugs, the increased government backing could offer some peace of mind. In the UK, the overweight unemployed could soon be offered these treatments.

Cons

Side effects: Common side effects include nausea, vomiting, and fatigue. More serious, but rare, side effects include pancreatitis and gallbladder issues.

Muscle loss: There have been concerns about muscle loss alongside fat loss, with studies showing that these drugs can lead to a reduction in lean body mass if not paired with proper exercise, as reported by The New York Times. Another report from The Telegraph warned about the importance of maintaining muscle mass while losing fat, again, through exercise – particularly resistance training.

Mental health concerns: There have also been reports linking weight-loss drugs to suicidal thoughts, and an investigation was carried out by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). However, a statement on the FDA website says, ‘Preliminary evaluation does not suggest a causal link’. as In addition, a report on Medical News Today stated that GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are not linked to suicidal thoughts, as claimed by officials.

The societal impact of weight-loss drugs and jabs

The growing use of weight loss drugs has sparked debates. On one hand, they offer a solution to the obesity crisis and can dramatically improve people’s health and quality of life. However, there are concerns about the social pressures to lose weight quickly, leading to potential misuse of these drugs. Additionally, the cultural impact of weight-loss trends, heavily influenced by social media, raises ethical questions about body image and health.

Government strategies, particularly in the UK, are now looking to incorporate these drugs into long-term obesity management programmes. If successful, this could alleviate pressure on health services but may also raise issues of accessibility, affordability, and fairness in their distribution. The level of success within the UK could have a ripple effect on weight-loss drug use within the EU.

It’s essential for individuals considering these medications to weigh the pros and cons, consult healthcare professionals, and stay informed about the potential impacts.

