Neglect will not be tolerated

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 16:06 • 1 minute read

A very underweight horse. Photo Credit; Author, EWN

A rescue campaign is underway for some neglected animals being kept in a finca in the heart of the Mallorca countryside.

A Mallorcan local has been reported for severe animal cruelty after residents of Sencelles and Costitx reported him for horrific neglect of the horses on his finca, located on land between the two municipalities.

One of the neighbours who reported the owner of the horses to the authorities, told local press, Última Hora, that the horses – which could be seen in a skeletal state from the road adjacent to the finca – as well as other animals, including sheep and dogs, had been living in neglect for far to long, and that many reports had been made throughout the years but procedures were taking too long. The view was backed up by local animal rescue associations and the popular Spanish newspaper confirmed that it been able to verify that various reports had been made regarding the owner, a young man from Sencelles, and that police inspections had indeed been carried out and sanctions administered [Julio Bastida, Última Hora, 15/10/2024]. The publication reports that residents and animal associations are now banding together and plan to approach the Guardia Civil as an entity, insisting that something is done.

Residents and locals of Spain are no longer tolerating animal neglect and cruelty

Animal welfare in Spain is often a topic of concern for visitors and residents from abroad, and Mallorca is no exception to the scrutiny. However, things are improving, as demonstrated by the number of rescue centres and animal charities both on the island and across the country, that are working tirelessly to promote and improve animal welfare, as well as residents and locals who, like those described above, are unwilling to tolerate the cruelty anymore.

[NB. Photo of author´s rescue horse which is now healthy and extremely happy]