Nerja’s Wild Annual Waiter Race

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 15 Oct 2024 • 0:45 • 1 minute read

Around 40 waiters raced through the streets of Nerja, balancing trays of drinks in a thrilling competition to reach the finish line without spilling. Discover more about this unique event in the heart of Axarquia. Credit: Shutterstock, Jeremy Walter.

Nerja Waiters Race: Who Can Keep Their Drinks Steady and Finish First?

Around 40 waiters took to the busy streets of Nerja on Wednesday, October 9, testing their tray-balancing skills in what turned out to be a one-of-a-kind race through this stunning Axarquia town. The main aim? Get to the finish line quickly, but without spilling any of those drinks they were carefully carrying.

Around 40 hospitality professionals took part in the event, racing from the famous Balcón de Europa at noon. Armed with trays loaded with six glasses of various shapes and sizes, they set off on a 500-metre dash, dodging pedestrians and battling to keep the liquid intact.

Event organiser Borja Ruiz explained to reporters that participants were allowed to arrange the glasses, weighing around two litres in total, in any way they deemed best. The key was to find a balance that would help them reach the finish line without spilling water along the way.

The waiters rushed through the course, nerves on edge, with every drop split costing them valuable time. In this quirky race, it wasn’t just about who could move the fastest. Keeping their trays steady was just as important, and definitely more challenging.