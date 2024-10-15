Nordic day, Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 20:07 • 1 minute read

Nordic flags. Credit: Jeppe Gustafsson - Shutterstock

Estepona will celebrate Nordic Countries Day on Saturday, October 19, and it is all about promoting the integration of foreign residents.

Taking place from 5pm to 9pm on Avenida de España (from the European Union roundabout to the Peseta monument), it is part of the ‘Sharing Cultures’ series of events.

On the day, everyone from Estepona will have the chance to learn a little about the cultures of Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Denmark.

During the festivities, attendees will be offered a unique vision of Nordic culture, tasting of typical Scandinavian food and drinks, as well as entertainment and games both for children and adults.

Nordic gastronomy, music, games and toys in Estepona

Several stands will be set up with gastronomy from the different countries; there will be dance and music performances, through which the union of cultures will be represented. In addition, the little ones will have a stand where they can play with Lego constructions and a ‘fish pond’ where they can fish sweets and typical Scandinavian toys.

The Aceituna del Año prize will be given, awarded by the Nordic community to those people and institutions that have helped them to integrate into the city, and this year Estepona Sports Club is carrying home the trophy.

The typical Finnish dance, the Jenkka, will also be performed, in which everyone in the street will be called to participate. To end the party, attendees can enjoy a tribute band to the Swedish group ABBA.