By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 15 Oct 2024 • 8:16 • 1 minute read

Discover Vélez-Málaga's new pet adoption platform, offering 29 dogs and 19 cats for free! Fully vetted and ready for their forever homes—adopt today! Credit: Don Animal.

Animal Adoption Velez-Malaga

Paws for Thought: Velez-Málaga Takes a Stand Against Pet Abandonment.

Vélez-Málaga is barking up the right tree! Amid a surge in pet abandonments, the council has unleashed a brand-new platform for adopting furry friends. With 29 dogs and 19 cats up for grabs – completely free and fully vetted – it’s the purrfect time to adopt!

Environment councillor Rocío Ruiz made a pawsitive plea to locals, stressing that adoption is the way forward under the latest animal welfare laws. Forget buying—just adopt! The council’s site features a pet catalogue, where hopeful adopters can meet their future fur-ever companions. Don Animal, the pet care pros, will take care of these animals until they find their new homes.

So, are you ready to make tails wag?

Head to the council’s site and adopt today.

