By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Updated: 15 Oct 2024 • 8:16 • 1 minute read
Discover Vélez-Málaga's new pet adoption platform, offering 29 dogs and 19 cats for free! Fully vetted and ready for their forever homes—adopt today!
Credit: Don Animal.
Animal Adoption Velez-Malaga
Paws for Thought: Velez-Málaga Takes a Stand Against Pet Abandonment.
Vélez-Málaga is barking up the right tree! Amid a surge in pet abandonments, the council has unleashed a brand-new platform for adopting furry friends. With 29 dogs and 19 cats up for grabs – completely free and fully vetted – it’s the purrfect time to adopt!
Environment councillor Rocío Ruiz made a pawsitive plea to locals, stressing that adoption is the way forward under the latest animal welfare laws. Forget buying—just adopt! The council’s site features a pet catalogue, where hopeful adopters can meet their future fur-ever companions. Don Animal, the pet care pros, will take care of these animals until they find their new homes.
So, are you ready to make tails wag?
Head to the council’s site and adopt today.
Velez-Malaga’s new pet adoption platform offers fully vetted animals, ready for their forever homes – adopt today!
More Axarquia news in English.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.