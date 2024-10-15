By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 15:28 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Gandia.

The RunCáncer circuit, organised by the Association Against Cancer in Valencia, made a significant stop in Gandia on Sunday, October 13.

The Association joined in the celebrations of the 10th anniversary of the ‘Gandia Against Cancer‘ event.

Memorable Occasion

A memorable occasion, it gathered 4,154 participants and raised more than €20,000 in support of the cause.

This year’s event offered two options: a walk and a run. The race began at 11:00.AM in Plaza Prado, followed by the walk, which shared the same 5-kilometre route for both runners and walkers.

In addition to Gandia, the towns of Antella and Massamagrell also held their own marches against cancer on October 13.

Antella drew nearly 600 participants, raising €2,640, while Massamagrell brought together 600 people and raised €3,000 for the cause.

RunCáncer Valencia

Overall, the RunCáncer Valencia circuit has raised €300,000 so far in 2024.

The next major event, ‘Valencia Against Cancer,’ is expected to draw over 10,000 participants on Sunday, October 20.

The Spanish Association Against Cancer of Valencia is made up of more than 300 people, including workers and volunteers, who are joined by more than 7,000 collaborators throughout the province and more than 32,000 members.