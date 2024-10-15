By Donna Williams • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 19:44 • 1 minute read

Save My Life 12 Charity Gala held at Benidorm Palace Credit: FB: Save my Life Animal Charity Benidorm

The Save My Life 12 Charity Gala, held on Sunday October 13, at Benidorm Palace, was a resounding success.

Over 900 attendees gathered for an afternoon of entertainment and fundraising, demonstrating our community’s strong commitment to supporting abandoned and abused animals. The phenomenal event raised an astounding €36,926.97 for the charity, which was understandably overwhelmed and humbled by the support shown. This has since been made up to a nice round €37,000 by a very kind man called Paul Moor.

In a post on their Facebook page, a representative for the charity said, “We honestly and truly are lost for words by the amount raised at our Save My Life 12 Charity Gala Benidorm. This is absolutely unreal, and we are overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity.”

This epic fundraising extravaganza featured 10 fantastic acts, including dance and magic performances. However, the stars of the show were undoubtedly Beatrice and Little Man (Yoda) two dogs from the shelter who entered the stage and left many of the audience teary-eyed and overcome with emotion.

Just a few short months ago, it was doubtful if Little Man was going to make it, and Beatrice the 13 year old blind sweet lady was only taken out of the shelter six days ago.

The event itself offered many different opportunities to raise desperately needed funds, including two very special items in the auction: a mobility scooter and framed Mayweather memorabilia. Collectively, these two items alone raised a staggering €6,000 as the guests went into a bidding frenzy!

Christine Climent, the owner of Benidorm Palace, also expressed her gratitude on Facebook, saying, “A million times thank you to everyone who attended our gala fundraising day. Without your support, we couldn’t keep on doing what we do.”

