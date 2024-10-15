By Anna Ellis •
Published: 15 Oct 2024
• 1 minute read
Calling all foodies and wine enthusiasts!
The XIII Alere Dolia is set to take place on October 19 at the Auditori Teulada Moraira, celebrating the rich culinary tradition and wine tourism of the Teulada Moraira region.
This event has become a hallmark in the Valencian Community, attracting food and wine enthusiasts alike.
Starting at 11:00.AM, you can look forward to a day filled with tradition and innovation, showcasing the best flavours of the Mediterranean.
Founded in 2011, Alere Dolia aims to promote the region’s native products, with a particular focus on local grape varieties and the diverse offerings from the Mediterranean pantry.
Raúl Llobell, the mayor of Teulada Moraira and president of the Auditori Foundation, emphasised the event’s significance: “It is a very important event for the tradition and culture of our local products.”
“This celebration not only highlights culinary excellence but also fosters appreciation for the local agricultural heritage.”
