Self-defence classes for women, in Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 21:59 • 1 minute read

Learn self-defence in Las Lagunas, Mijas. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas.

There is a new free course in self-defence for women in Las Laguna in Mijas begins on Saturday, October 19.

The council is offering the free sessions on a three-month course at the Local Police headquarters aims to give women the knowhow and tools to defend themselves in situations where their physical integrity might be at risk, whether they are facing an immediate and specific threat, or simply to have the training and knowhow for their own self-defence for possible situations in the future.

This women’s self-defence course is part of a programme of activities and options that the council carries out throughout the year and that, among others, promote training for equal opportunities, co-responsibility, prevention and co-education for the prevention of violence against women. Without forgetting the legal, psychological, and informative attention offered by the police themselves.

The course begins on Saturday, October 19, from 9am until 12pm. To sign up for the free sessions, write to the ‘Area de Familia e Igualdad de Oportunidades’ at igualdad@mijas.es or ask at the police station in Calle San Braulio, 1, Las Lagunas.