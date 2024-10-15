By Letara Draghia • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 23:23 • 1 minute read

Credit: Instagram

Legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson is set to step down from his role as a Manchester United ambassador, as the club undergoes cost-cutting measures led by INEOS.

INEOS, which holds a significant stake in Manchester United, is focusing on streamlining operations at the club. According to Sky Sports, the company – owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe – is pushing for efficiency across various departments, including the ambassadorial roles of club legends like 82-year-old Ferguson. This is part of a wider cost-cutting effort designed to improve financial performance.

Manchester United’s ambassadorial roles have been a prominent feature of the club’s public outreach, with figures like Ferguson playing key roles in engaging with fans and sponsors globally. However, as the club’s ownership structure shifts, these roles are under scrutiny.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s legacy at Manchester United

Ferguson, who managed the club for 26 years, led Manchester United to an unparalleled period of success, winning 13 Premier League titles, five FA cups, two Champions League trophies, and four League cups.

According to Manchester Evening News, Ferguson feels ‘disheartened’ by the sight of numerous ex-colleagues and friends being made redundant, despite the friendly terms on which his tenure is ending.

This restructuring may be part of broader trends in European football, where ownership changes and financial sustainability increasingly influence club operations.