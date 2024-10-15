By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Spain braces for days of heavy rain and flash floods as the remnants of Ex-Hurricane Leslie and Storm Milton bring severe storms. Stay informed with the latest weather alerts!
Spain is bracing for a powerful storm as the remnants of Hurricane Leslie head towards the Peninsula, leaving expats and locals scrambling to prepare.
Hold on to your brollies, Spain! The remnants of Hurricane Leslie are about to turn your week upside down, with torrential rains and storms set to batter the country until Friday!
Though the storm might not pack the full punch of a hurricane anymore, experts are warning that Leslie’s leftovers are set to bring heavy rain, flooding, and thunderstorms to much of Spain. After the chaos of Storm Milton, it looks like the country is in for yet another wild week of weather.
Spanish weather expert Jorge Rey sounded the alarm, saying, “Watch out next week…” – With red alerts already issued by AEMET in 25 provinces, the coming days could see the remnants of Leslie wreak havoc in some areas.
From Berenice to Leslie: The Rain Keeps Coming
Starting on Monday, October 14, the remnants of Borrasca Berenice have already drenched parts of southern Spain, bringing mud and dust from the Sahara. But this is just a warm-up. Tuesday, October 15 marks the arrival of what’s left of Hurricane Leslie, which has been downgraded to a storm, set to lash the Gulf of Cádiz, Extremadura, and beyond.
Meteorologists predict up to 150mm of rainfall, alongside thunderstorms, as Leslie’s remnants batter through the country.
Wednesday, October 15, Worsening Weather
As if that wasn’t enough, a powerful weather system called a “vaguada“ (trough) is expected to merge with the remains of Leslie by Wednesday, ramping up rainfall and potentially triggering a “cold drop”, which is a term used in Spain and France to refer to any high impact rainfall events in autumn. Residents and tourists should prepare for the worst as this weather event will bring significant instability.
Thursday’s Turbulence and Friday’s Finale
By Thursday, the now-weakened storm Leslie may cause another cold drop to form over northeastern Spain, with Navarra, Aragón, and Catalonia most at risk of severe weather. Heavy rains should start to ease by Friday, but not before leaving parts of Spain drenched with over 150mm of rain. Will your weekend plans survive the storm?
Get Ready, Stay Dry.
Though it’s not the full-blown hurricane it once was, the remnants of Leslie are still set to cause serious disruption. Take precautions now, as red alerts are already in place and the worst is yet to come.
Key Safety Tips:
A Storm Worth Watching
While it’s the leftovers of Hurricane Leslie and not the full-blown storm, don’t underestimate the potential for damage. Residents and tourists in Spain are urged to prepare for days of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially flooding in some areas.
Secure your outdoor furniture, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep those phones charged. The last thing you want is to be caught out in this storm of the season.
What’s Next?
As we crawl towards the weekend, forecasters predict some sunshine relief, with high pressure edging in from the southwest. But until then, grab your waterproofs and batten down the hatches – Ex-Hurricane Leslie is making sure Spain doesn’t stay dry this week.
Stay tuned for the latest updates and prepare for the storm to pass… eventually.
