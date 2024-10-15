By Anna Ellis •
Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 15:24
• 1 minute read
Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.
The Central Market of Elda is gearing up to celebrate Halloween with an exciting lineup of activities for its customers.
The Councillor for Commerce and Markets, Silvia Ibáñez, has announced details of the festivities, which will be centred around a spectacular themed photocall set up in the entrance hall from Calle Jaime Balmes.
The councillor highlighted the popularity of Halloween among Central Market customers and expressed enthusiasm for this year’s programme.
On Thursday, October 31, there will be entertainment from 10:00.AM to 1:00.PM and with November 1 being a holiday, it presents an ideal opportunity for shoppers to enjoy a long weekend.
The aim is to attract visitors to the Central Market for shopping and leisure.
As a special treat, sweets will be handed out on Thursday and families are encouraged to stop by, enjoy the festivities, and take photos at the themed photocall.
