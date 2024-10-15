Tennis ticket prices soar

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Mallorcan sports legend, Rafael Nadal, only announced his retirement last weekend, yet ticket selling platforms such as Viagogo and Milanuncios have already upped ticket prices for Nadal´s final professional matches to ridiculous proportions.
The Davis Cup Finals, which are set to be held in the Palacio Martin Carpena, Málaga, this coming November 19, will likely be our local hero´s last time competing, and the ticket sellers are intent on profiting from the event. Tickets weren´t cheap originally, with the most-costly ones previously standing at 1,350 euros for seats in the VIP area, but the ticket sellers have taken it to a whole new level, with prices being logged as anything from 15,000 to 100,000 euros.
However, the resale of tickets to any event in order to profit economically is actually considered to be a fraudulent crime in Spain, resulting in private ticket sellers using Milanuncios offering related products such as tennis balls and rackets for the cost, and stating that tickets to the game are free with the purchase [Chaima Laghrissi, Diario de Mallorca, 15/10/2024].
The International Tennis Federation is expecting the 2024 Davis Cup to be a sell-out event, so is holding a limited number of tickets for the semi-finals and finals in order that people from the winning countries are still able to attend the event and cheer their country to the cup.
