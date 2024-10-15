By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 16:45 • 1 minute read

Monstrous squid washed up on Llanes beach. Credit: Luis Laria, Facebook.

Monster 10-metre-long squid appears on a beach in Llanes, Asturias, shocking everyone, including marine biologists.

On Friday, October 11, a stranded giant squid of the species ‘Architeuthis Dux’ frightened the life out of passersby on El Sablón beach on the Cantabrian coast. While highly unusual, the northern coast of Spain is one of the only places in the world where these monstrously big creatures have ever been recorded, this being the 21st ever.

As the creature tends to occupy the deep depths of the sea, it is a rarity to ever be able to spot one, leaving science buzzing with excitement. They are believed to inhabit areas deep down, such as the Carrandi abyss off the Asturian coast, and it is extremely rare to find one either at the surface or washed up on a beach.

Scandinavian legend of the Kraken would sink ships

Many are comparing the species to the fabled Kraken of Scandinavian mythology that legend has would sink entire ships with their giant tentacles. However, cephalopods like this are pretty harmless to humans and unsuitable for consumption due to the high levels of ammonia they contain, rendering them highly toxic. The species can reach up to 17 metres in length and weigh up to 300kg, making it the largest squid genus in the world.

The discovery of this giant in Llanes is not an isolated event and joins other recent strandings of large marine creatures that have appeared on different coasts around the world recently, especially in New Zealand. Scientists have not yet determined the exact cause of these beached creatures, but hypotheses are being considered that include factors such as changes in ocean currents or alterations in the conditions of underwater ecosystems.