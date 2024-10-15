Tourists set to face extra stress

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Updated: 15 Oct 2024 • 21:22 • 1 minute read
Tourists visiting Palma at Christmas. Photo Credit: EWN
New tourism laws in could significantly impact on the amount of British people wishing to holiday in Spain and the Balearics, as procedures are set to be put in place for yet more documentation on arrival.
Anyone going on holiday wishes to get to their accommodation, check-in swiftly, and disconnect from the busy reality of life. However, new procedures (originally scheduled to be enforced from the beginning of October but now postponed until December), are about to put the `stress´ back into de-stress as tourists will be required to provide an extraordinary amount of documentation, in order to avoid being issued with a fine of up to 30,000 euros.
Secretary general of the Mesa Del Turismo, Carlos Abella, is not convinced that the new laws, which are enforced by an update to the Royal Decree, are a good thing. He explains that it creates an obligation by car rental companies, accommodation rentals and tour operators to request an extraordinarily invasive amount of personal information from those using their services, which many find to be a breach of data protection.
However, the Spanish government insists that the new rules will help to enhance safety by identifying possible threats to the community (ie. those with a criminal record) before they can act.
This news comes at a time when tourism in Spain, and in particular Mallorca, is a hot topic. A huge number of tourists visited the island this year, ignoring anti-tourism campaigns and seeking a relaxing break in the sun, and yet, restaurants – that traditionally would benefit greatly from the summer season on the island – have struggled to make ends meet.
Should Spain be doing more to make visitors feel welcome?
Originally from the U.K., Donna Bradley-Brown first moved to Mallorca in 2002. She immediately fell in love with the island and knew it was destined to be her home. Donna is particularly passionate about animals, art and the environment. If you have a news story she would love to hear from you at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
[Photo Credit @caroixyz]
