By Letara Draghia • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 13:08 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay, freestocks-photos

During September 2024, Spain has seen 101 traffic-related fatalities, marking a slight increase from the previous year.

According to the Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT), this represents an increase of one fatality over the same period in 2023.

While the statistics alone are concerning, the focus is shifting towards the need for stronger road safety awareness, particularly as Spain heads into the more dangerous autumn and winter months, when adverse weather conditions make driving riskier.

One alarming trend is the rise in van-related fatalities. Eight people lost their lives in vans, an increase of eight compared to September 2023.

Additionally, as reported by In Spain News, 13 of the 101 fatality victims were not wearing seat belts or helmets, underscoring the critical importance of basic safety precautions. Castilla y León was the most affected region, with 16 deaths.

At the end of September 2024, 880 people have been reported dead on Spanish roads since the start of the year. This amount is 39 more than the same period in 2023, indicating a disturbing trend in traffic deaths across the country.

The weather’s impact on road safety

As the wetter months approach, road safety becomes a more pressing concern for drivers across Spain. In southern regions, sudden and heavy downpours often catch drivers off guard, leading to accidents.

Navigating roundabouts, which are a common feature on Spanish roads, poses an additional challenge, especially for those unfamiliar with the rules. Instances of “roundabout rage” are on the rise, where confusion or improper lane use results in accidents. For expatriates, understanding how to properly drive through roundabouts is essential – especially as rainstorms can make these areas even more treacherous.

Animals in road traffic accidents in Spain

Another significant issue on Spanish roads involves animals. Last year, over 35,000 road accidents were caused by animals, both wild and domesticated. In rural areas, drivers are more likely to encounter animals unexpectedly on the road, particularly during low visibility caused by poor weather conditions. Staying alert and being prepared to stop suddenly is vital when driving through these regions.

Road safety measures in Spain

Expatriates living in Spain should be particularly mindful of road safety rules, especially when navigating unfamiliar terrains and varying weather patterns. The DGT strongly advises all drivers to check their vehicles for roadworthiness before setting off on long journeys. Ensuring your tyres are properly inflated, lights are functioning, and brakes are in good condition. These can make all the difference in preventing accidents.

As autumn turns to winter, visibility on the roads can be hampered by rain, fog, and shorter daylight hours. Whether you’re driving on motorways or navigating roundabouts, adhering to speed limits, wearing seat belts, and avoiding distractions are essential for staying safe.

The number of traffic fatalities in Spain is certainly alarming, but it serves as an important reminder for all drivers to prioritise road safety.