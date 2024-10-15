Upcoming bank holidays for the Costa del Sol

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 10:16 • 2 minutes read

The Three Kings parade, Fuengirola. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola.

There are some upcoming bank holidays and festivities to keep in mind for those living on the Costa del Sol.

Some were caught out by shop closures on Saturday, October 12, Spain’s national day, which commemorates Columbus landing in the Americas. At this time of year, there are several other dates on the calendar that are worth jotting down. Not only will banks, shops, and many public services be closed, but also if you have plans to eat out, you would be well advised to book in advance.

First up, Friday, November 1 is Todos los Santos (All Souls’ Day). Shops and services will remain closed on this day, while most bars, restaurants, and florists will be open. Lunchtime reservations at restaurants are a must, as most will be booked out for family gatherings. Public transport will be operating on special bank holiday timetables. If you were hoping to buy flowers on this day, book them long in advance, as on this day the Spanish traditionally collect pre-booked bunches of flowers and wreathes to take to the cemetery, where they tend to the graves of lost family members and place flowers on.

December national bank holidays

Again, on a Friday, December 6, is Constitution Day, a national holiday that commemorates the signing of the Spanish Constitution. On December 6, 1978, Spain went to the polls in a referendum to approve the new, post-Franco, national constitution, and the date has been a national holiday ever since. Shops and services will be affected.

And, then, after the weekend, there is a holiday with religious significance, the Inmaculada Concepción. While the official date falls on Sunday, December 8, it is a day off for many workers, and therefore this year has been shifted to Monday, December 9. Again, schools, shops, and many services will be closed.

Christmas is coming to the Costa del Sol

Traditionally in Spain, December 24 is a bigger deal in Spanish families than the 25, however, what is known as Christmas Eve by many, is not technically a public holiday. But watch out. If you are looking for some last-minute Christmas shopping, remember that shops close early on this day. The exact time varies from shop to shop, some not opening at all, but in most cases 2pm is a good rule of thumb.

Christmas Day, December 25, almost everything is closed. The streets will no doubt be quieter than usual, as in Spain this is a time spent with family. There will be early closing on New Year’s Eve, and of course, Thursday, January 1, everything is closed.

Christmas holiday season not over yet

And just when you thought it was all over, keep in mind a traditional Spanish Christmas season is not finished until after the Epiphany on Monday, January 6. This is customarily the day Spain exchanges Christmas gifts. Many families nowadays split the gift-giving between Papa Noel (Father Christmas) on December 25 and Los Reyes Magos (the Three Kings). The night before, on December 5, almost all towns receive the Three Kings in a colourful street parade with sweets thrown over the gathered crowds. Everything, including many bars, cafés, and restaurants, will be closed on Monday, December 6, and watch out for children on their new bikes and roller skates zipping around the streets in the afternoon. Also, bear in mind that there will be queues out of the doors of your local bakery as everyone will be trying to buy Roscón de Reyes, a traditional sweet for this day.

For those in Alhaurín de la Torre, Monday, January 25 is San Sebastián, the patron saint of the town. Again, schools and services will be closed.