Urgent: for readers in the Benalmadena area.

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 15 Oct 2024 • 15:20 • 1 minute read

MISSING! Have you seen David Berry?

Have you seen this man? His name is David Berry and he has been missing since Monday.

He was last seen in Benalmadena on the promenade at the Panda Bar. David gets easily confused and can lose his sense of direction. While out with his wife at 3.30pm on Monday, October 14, they were separated and has not been seen since.

He was wearing a black vest with pink shorts, and a beige cap. David always has a blue flannel hanging from his pocket, as in the photo. He has a front tooth missing, brown eyes and is bald. He doesn’t have any money or mobile phone on him.

If you spot him, please contact (+34) 611 326 184. Offer to buy him a cup of coffee and see if you can keep him there until his family and friends come to pick him up.

Benalmadena. Paseo Maritimo