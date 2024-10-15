Massive 50-Foot, 997kg Snake Discovered in India!

By Nina Cook • Updated: 15 Oct 2024 • 12:58 • 2 minutes read

Artist's rendition of Vasuki indicus—When nature decided to go all out on the ‘supersize’ option. | Credit: techno-science

India, known for its vibrant culture, rich history, and now… giant prehistoric snakes.

During what should have been an ordinary construction dig in Gujarat, workers stumbled upon the fossilised remains of Vasuki indicus, a snake so large it makes anacondas look like petting zoo animals. Stretching between 45 to 50 feet in length (13.7 to 15.2 metres) and tipping the scales at a staggering 997kg (that’s nearly a tonne), Vasuki indicus might just be the largest snake ever discovered.

It’s one thing to encounter a regular snake and feel your heart skip a beat, but this? This is nature’s version of “extra-extra-large,” designed to keep even the bravest herpetologists wide awake. If you were ever looking for an excuse to avoid jungle trekking, consider this your sign.

50-foot, 997kg: Vasuki indicus unearthed in India

Let’s put this in perspective: Vasuki indicus was so enormous it could have wrapped around a bus, crushed it flat, and still had room for dessert. We’re not talking about your friendly garden snake here. With a body bigger than some cars and a girth that would make even Titanoboa (another prehistoric giant) feel a little self-conscious, Vasuki earned its place as a true contender for the title of “largest snake ever.”

While Titanoboa and Vasuki indicus share similar lengths, Vasuki’s extra bulk is what sets it apart. This snake wasn’t just long—it was hefty, the reptilian equivalent of a bodybuilder on steroids. Weighing in at nearly 1,000kg, it’s safe to say that if Vasuki had still been around, the snake-proof fence industry would be booming.

The discovery: When digging for a foundation unearths a prehistoric snake

The fossilised remains of Vasuki indicus were found during excavation work in Gujarat, India. Construction workers, presumably expecting to unearth a few rocks and dirt, instead found themselves face-to-face with the bones of an ancient predator. The sheer size of the snake has been enough to make anyone question their career choices. And while the snake itself has been extinct for millions of years, its discovery is giving scientists plenty to talk about.

Dr. Kumar, the palaeontologist leading the research, said, “Each fossil unearthed offers a glimpse into the distant past, enriching our understanding of Earth’s ancient inhabitants.” A reminder not to get too nostalgic for the past.

Snake showdown: Vasuki indicus vs. Titanoboa

For years, Titanoboa held the title of the world’s largest snake, but Vasuki indicus is now vying for that crown. While Titanoboa might have stretched to a similar length, Vasuki was undoubtedly the bulkier contender. This snake could squeeze the life out of anything it wrapped itself around—whether that was prehistoric crocodiles, unlucky prey, or anything unfortunate enough to cross its path.

Nature’s biggest hugger (with deadly intentions)

The discovery of Vasuki indicus has reminded us all that prehistoric Earth wasn’t just ruled by dinosaurs; it was also home to these giant serpentine predators. Imagine a snake so big that it could crush anything, leaving destruction (and an existential crisis) in its wake. It’s enough to make even the bravest souls reconsider their next trip to the tropics.

But rest easy—Vasuki indicus has been extinct for millions of years, so you won’t have to deal with it slithering up to your doorstep anytime soon. In the meantime, its discovery offers a fascinating glimpse into the terrifying world of prehistoric monsters. Sweet dreams!

