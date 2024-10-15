Viggo Mortensen wins at Almería Western Film Festival

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 18:22 • 1 minute read

Almería’s Western Film Celebration Image Viggo Mortensen: Shutterstock/ OSCAR GONZALEZ FUENTES

THE 14th year of the Almería Western Film Festival wrapped up on October 13, solidifying its status as a top event for Western movie lovers in Europe. Held in the famous Tabernas desert, the festival celebrated its winners, with global superstar Viggo Mortensen snagging the award for Best Feature Film for Hasta el Fin del Mundo (Until the End of the World).

Viggo Mortensen Shines at the 14th Almería Western Film Festival

The Lord of the Rings actor, who attended the event, was thrilled, thanking the jury for recognising the hard work that went into the film. He dedicated the award to his team, highlighting how well the film has done in Spain and its popularity on platforms like Filming. ‘The Western genre isn’t dead; it’s got endless stories waiting to be told,’ he said enthusiastically.

Celebrating the Best in Western Cinema: Award Winners Announced

The closing ceremony also showcased other winners. Lisandro Alonso’s Eureka took home the Jury’s Special Prize for Best Neowestern, while Mireia Vilapuig and C. Thomas Howell won acting awards. The audience favourite was the documentary Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America.

Excitement Builds for the Upcoming Almería International Film Festival

Local leaders, including Tabernas Mayor José Díaz, praised the festival for putting Almería on the map as a film hub. With the festival ending, excitement is already building for the upcoming Almería International Film Festival, which promises even more cinematic fun!

